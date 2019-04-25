Namibia: Accused Deny Hand in Mob Murder

Windhoek — A group of 11 men and women who were arrested for their alleged involvement in a mob justice that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Congolese refugee last year have denied guilt in Katutura Magistrate's Court.

Taking their preliminary plea before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo, the group took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder for the death of Valentin Tshitamungi, leaving the onus to the state to prove its case against them.

The group consist of Tangeni Desmond Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, George Mathupi, 19, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22 and Teofelus Heita, 24.

Having taken their preliminary plea, the group's docket will be summarised and forwarded to the Prosecutor General (PG) for decision.

The Prosecutor General would have to decide whether to prosecute or not and on which charges should the group be prosecuted.

The prosecution is charging Mushimba and his co-accused with a count of murder respectively for what it deems as unlawful and intentional killing.

According to court documents, the group killed Congolese refugee Tshitamungi by allegedly beating and kicking him all over his body.

Tshitamungi later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. The incident occurred on June 12, 2018 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

According to police reports at the time, it is suspected that Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money and fled the scene.

As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim's money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group allegedly ended up assaulting him to death. All this occurred following the robbery victim's plea for help.

The group will make a return in court on June 4 for the PG's decision.