South Africa: Lottery System a Remedy to Fix ANC's EPWP Jobs 'Failures' - Msimanga

If elected to govern the Gauteng province after the elections, the DA's premier candidate Solly Msimanga says he will use a lottery system to ensure fair access to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

The EPWP, a government initiative, aims to provide temporary work opportunities as a means to give income relief to the poor.

Msimanga announced his lottery-for-jobs plan in a statement. He believes it is a fair and transparent system that will ensure all candidates of the EPWP programme get a chance to work.

Lottery system a proven remedy

"A lottery system is a proven remedy for one of the significant failures of the current ANC administration - providing fair access to jobs," Msimanga said in a statement.

"This great initiative will replace the current corrupt system which only benefits ANC-connected individuals."

Msimanga accused the ANC-led Gauteng government of only giving EPWP job opportunities to ANC card carrying members.

"This alternative system will ensure that everyone will have an equal chance of getting a job. If you are putting in an honest day's work, then the least government can do is give you the job honestly."

"Too often we hear of women who are pressured to provide sexual favours in order to get jobs. This is not only a corrupt practice but also a serious offence. The perpetrators must be arrested and sent to jail."

He added that a lottery system would be free from political manipulation.

The lottery system was instituted in Tshwane while Msimanga was mayor, the statement read.

DA fishing for votes

Gauteng Premier David Makhura hit back at the DA, saying that Msimanga's comments on the EPWP programme come from a fast-fading party looking to catch votes before elections.

"We are a government that caters for all, irrespective of one's political affiliation or beliefs," Makhura's spokesperson Castro Ngobese told News24.

"No public servant or beneficiaries of EPWP have been recruited on the basis of their ANC membership card. These are not just silly comments, but desperation from a party riddled with corruption scandals."

"What Msimanga is alleging is a desperate act by his fast-fading party to catch votes."

"Unfortunately, our people, especially our white compatriots, have seen the DA's real colours." That is why they are embracing the 'New Dawn' as propagated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ngobese said that the current provincial government assumed office in 2014, and has since carried out its electoral mandate guided by honesty, transparency and ethical governance standards.

