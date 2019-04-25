South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande Briefs Media On Outcomes of Meeting in George, 25 APR

press release

Minister of Transport held a stakeholder consultation with SANTACO, UNCEDO and the Taxi commuter forum to deal with challenges facing the roll-out of the George Integrated Public Transport Network (GIPTN)

The Minister of Transport, Dr. Blade Nzimande, met with the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), UNCEDO Taxi Association and the Taxi Commuter Forum to engage them on challenges facing the rollout of the George Integrated Public Transport Network.

Consultation meetings will proceed tomorrow, with the Minister meeting with the Western Cape MEC for Transport, Mr. Donald Grant and the George Executive Mayor, Cllr Melvin Naik to engage further on the implementation of the project.

George Municipality is one of the identified thirteen (13) Municipalities identified to implement the Integrated Public Transport Network.

However, in the recent past, there has been concerns on the implementation of Phase 4A of the GIPTN as a result of the failure by the municipality to gain the support of UNCEDO Taxi Association and the Taxi Commuter Forum (TCF).

These are the two critical structures represents the taxi operators and the commuting public in the Thembalethu township where the roll-out of Phase 4A of the project was to be implemented before Phase 4B as per the original plan.

