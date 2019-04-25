Namibia: Swapo Propels Namibians Into Prosperity - Geingob

Windhoek — Swapo president Hage Geingob has said the ruling party is leading Namibia towards another historic mission, consolidating peace, unity and stability, and commanding the Namibian people into an era of prosperity.

Geingob, the country's Head of State while celebrating the party's 59th anniversary said a lot has been achieved under the Swapo Party government and Namibia is today a better place for the majority.

"To consolidate the gains of independence, and emerge victorious in the second phase of our struggle for economic emancipation, as the Swapo Party, we should live up to our motto of a united and hardworking rank and file," Geingob said in a media statement on Friday.

"It is a promise we shall fulfil as a revolutionary movement whose primary concern remains the welfare and unity of the Namibian people," he added.

Geingob says with confidence, and by holding hands as the rank and file of the "mighty Swapo Party, they should continue to advance and advocate for the noble task of deepening the socio-economic transformation of the Namibian people."

He said on 19 April 2019, this day of the founding of the progressive movement Swapo 59 years ago, as the party continues to grow their movement after celebrating 29 years of independence on 21 March 2019, the members should remind themselves as party cadres of the battles won, and the mission of socio-economic transformation that should be completed.

"As the rank and file of the Swapo Party, we shall emerge victorious in our endeavours, guided by our founding ideal of a commitment to solidarity and freedom in all its manifestations and a profound sense of justice," he said.