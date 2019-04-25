Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Itches for Comeback

Former world boxing champion Charles Manyuchi is itching for a comeback as he prepares for the Intercontinental Unification title fight against Argentine boxer Pablo Ezequiel Acosta set for May 25 in Harare.

The event which has been dubbed "Restoration" fight will be launched at the tournament venue - Harare International Conference Centre - today.

Manyuchi, who has quietly been dealing with the grief of losing the World Boxing Council silver welter-weight title to Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan two years ago, is feeling enthused by the upcoming fight which could see him claiming two belts on the night in a winner-take-all affair.

"We have called it Restoration because this is supposed to be my comeback fight. Honestly I am still studying to know much about my opponent but this is a fight which will probably decide which direction my career will take. I think I still have three or four more years to show what I am made of and what I am aiming for at the moment is just to come back and then see where this will take me. Obviously, it needs support from all Zimbabweans.

"It's a chance for me and I have gladly accepted this challenge. I keep extending my appeal to Government and the corporate world to support such events like they have always done.

"I am excited by the launch set for today and this will mark the beginning of the final countdown of my preparations," said Manyuchi.

A total of 11 bouts will take place on the night, three of them title fights. The event will also feature boxers from the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, who are behind the promotion of the event, and a host of local and Zambian pugilists.

The tournament has been sanctioned by the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board.

Some of the highlights of the Africa Day tournament include the Universal Boxing Council title fight between Hassan Milanzi and Zambian Phillimon Hara and the Women's International Boxing Association title bout featuring Kudakwashe Chiwandire and Joyce Chileshe.