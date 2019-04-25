Liberia: 'More Than Me' CEO Meyler Quits

The founder of the More Than Me (MTM) Academy which came under the limelight last October over sexual allegations, Katie Meyler, has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institution.

Meyler made the "difficult decision" known on her Facebook page, and said her public role as an executive has become a distraction from the "critical mission, incredible and proven work of our teams."

"Our focus has always been on helping girls and putting them first.

Over the past few months, 'false' allegations have been circulating around the horrific mistreatment of girls in our program.

Some of the false allegations suggest I knew or should have known what was happening to these girls.

That's simply not true," she wrote further.

MTM is an American charity established in Liberia in 2009 by Meyler to provide education to underprivileged girls who were often used as breadwinners for their families living in urban slum communities, mainly populous West Point.

In the latter months of 2018, the academy, located on Ashmun Street in central Monrovia, was heavily rocked by allegations of sex abuse of some of the kids attending the school by co-founder and recruiter Macintosh Johnson, who died of an unknown sickness even though it was rumored he fell prey to HIV.

In October, the U.S.-based Pro-Publica news outlet uncovered a series of rape and sexual abuse cases at the More Than Me Academy by Johnson, allegations Meyler has since rubbished.

In her social media post of resignation, however, Meyler encouraged the staff of the academy and partners that while her role as CEO has come to an end, "I urge every More Than Me supporter to redouble their efforts to help these vulnerable girls. They need our support."

Meanwhile, investigation of the allegations against MTM is underway by the Ministry of Justice, and information about the extent of the probe is low-cut at the moment.