Zimbabwe: Chigumba Maintains PSL Clean Sheet

Caps United goalkeeper Prosper "Baby Face" Chigumba has maintained his 100 percent record in the new soccer season as he is yet to concede a goal for 270 minutes he has been in action.

Chigumba, who is Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe's trusted pair of gloves, has started all the the games that the Green Machine has played so far.

In an interview with 263Chat Chigumba said he is always focused ahead of each game.

"My target this season is to be more focused on each and every game as they come. I have to give my best shot for every assignment ahead and nothing much."

Chigumba, turned back the hands of the clock to seven years back, when he used to envy donning the green and white number one jersey, but today, here he is. He has managed to win the hearts of the Caps United technical team led by Chitembwe and a legion of Makepekepe fans.

However, Chigumba reiterated that working hard in training has helped him reach these levels.

" I can assure you that working hard in training and that much needed support I get from my teammates, especially my workmates Chris Mverechena and Tonderai Mateyaunga, have helped me hit a rich vein of form.

"l also give much credit to all my teammates and also thank coach Kawadza for helping me to be a better player." said Baby Face

Prosper has managed to to keep a clean sheet for the first three games of the season. The Green Machine has this far played Manica Diamond winning 2-0, drew nil-all against Highlanders before beating Black Rhinos 2-0.

