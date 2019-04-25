Malawi: Advocates Urge Youths to Vote for Candidates With Best Manifesto

Chitipa — Campaigners of the newly launched National Youth manifesto, have urged youth to choose a candidate with the best manifesto in May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Coordinator for Youth Decide 2019 campaign, Dalitso Magelegele, said this Wednesday at a youth rally in Chitipa.

He said Youth Decide has engaged political parties to adopt issues raised in the national youth manifesto for the youth to choose candidates who have the answers to their problems.

"The time has come for the youth, who form the majority of the country's population, to be siding with candidates basing on their manifestos and not on tribal, religious, or political affiliation," Magelegele pointed out.

"We will be engaging elected members of parliament and all leaders, but this will require efforts from all youths especially at district levels to make sure that the demands are being met," he said.

Chairperson for Chitipa Youth Network who is District Partner for Youth Decide Campaign, Moses Mtambo said the National Youth Manifesto empowers the youth in the district to take leaders to task.

"We feel we have the proper guidelines now to engage with leaders in the district as a way of following up on how policies are being implemented," he said.

The National Youth Manifesto was launched in Lilongwe on April 10, 2019 under the theme consolidating Malawi's Youth development agenda through collective youth voice and agency.

Some of the demands in the youth manifesto include; creating 2, 500, 000 jobs for the youth by 2024, revising the minimum wage to K120, 000 by the year 2021, and engaging the youth in innovative ways of fighting corruption just to mention a few.