Malawi: EU Calls for Peaceful and Fair Tripartite Elections in Malawi

Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), Miroslav Poche has hailed stakeholders for implementing recommendations raised during the past elections such as need for improved voter registry in preparedness for the upcoming 21 May, 2019 tripartite elections.

Poche made the remarks during a press conference in Lilongwe to conclude his first visit to Malawi after meeting with officials from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), government, political parties and other stakeholders.

"Our presence for the 2019 polls demonstrates the EU's continuing commitment to the conduct of peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible elections in Malawi.

"The 2019 tripartite elections are an opportunity to conduct polls which enjoy the confidence of the people of Malawi, building on what has been done previously and learning also from past challenges," he said.

Poche explained that EU EOM will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the whole electoral process including assessment of legal framework, performance of the election administration, voter registration, campaign activities, participation of women, media coverage, and any election disputes after the polls.

"It is critical that the planning for elections is turned into an operational reality and all of the preparations, including identifying sufficient transportation, are put in place in a timely manner," he advised.

The EU EOM is composed of eight analysts who arrived in Blantyre on April 4 (2019), 28 long-term observers and 32 short-term observers.

They will be joined by diplomats of EU member states and partner countries, and on the Election Day, the EU EOM will have more than 80 observers across the country, covering both urban and rural areas.