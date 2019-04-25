Namibia: Union Leader Condemns Andara Killing

THE secretary general of the National Union of Namibian Workers, Job Muniaro, has condemned the killing of Muyevu Hausiku, who was allegedly shot by his Chinese employer last week over a disagreement on money owed to him.

Muniaro condemned the shooting at a press conference in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Hausiku (34) was shot dead at Andara in the Mukwe constituency of the Kavango East region.

Muniaro described the incident as barbaric, and urged Chinese nationals to respect Namibian workers. "When is China going to respect other nationals in their own country?" Muniaro asked.

Meanwhile, Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda on Tuesday wrote to the Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Yiming Zhang, labelling him arrogant and insensitive, and slamming his "patronising conduct as an ambassador in Namibia" during his tenure here.

In the letter, Amupanda told Zhang that Namibia is not owned by politicians whom the ambassador allegedly controls and directs, and that the movement expects him to reorientate himself and the language he uses, going forward.

Furthermore, the AR leader compared Zhang to former Chinese ambassador Xin Shunkang, whom he described as having had better people skills and knowing "what to say, when to say it, where to say it, and how to say it.

"Learn from your predecessor," Amupanda continued. "If you continue to conduct yourself in such an irresponsible manner, we will ensure that you leave our country," he warned.

Zhang initially responded to Hausiku's killing by dispatching a team of officials from the embassy to Rundu to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Meanwhile, the two Chinese men accused of murdering Hausiku appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Chen Xuefeng (29) and Zhen Zhou (31) were denied bail because of the serious nature of their case, and that they are a flight risk.

They are each being charged with a count of murder, contravention of the Arms and Ammunition Act, and the discharge of a firearm in public.

Their case was postponed to 22 July.