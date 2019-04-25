Malawi: Chief Mpherembe Commits to Reduce Stunting

Mzuzu — Traditional Authority (TA) Mpherembe of Mzimba district has said it is saddening to note that the district is one those with high stunting levels in the country.

He expressed his shock during Afikepo (Let children develop to their full potential) sensitization meeting at this headquarters Tuesday.

This follows revelation that Mzimba district's stunting level among the under five children and women of child bearing age is 38 per cent against 37 nationally.

"It is worrisome that stunting is high in my area. This will deny children grow to their potential hence compromising their mental and physical development," Mpherembe said.

He said if the trend is not reversed, development would be affected in the area as people would not have the capacity to contribute towards the same.

The Chief said the coming in of Afikepo is a relief as nutrition messages would spread to his subjects and if well practiced, stunting could be reduced.

Afikepo's objective is to enhance nutrition security in Malawi aimed at reducing stunting by 10 percent from 38 percent to less than 35 percent in five years' time, ending 2023.

Afikepo, a five year project, that targets children under the age of five, pregnant women, lactating women and adolescents girls, is being implemented in 10 districts including Mulanje, Nkhata Bay, Karonga and Chitipa, among others.