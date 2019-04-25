South Africa: Bus Overturns Leaves 42 Injured

Pietermaritzburg — 42 people were left injured this morning when a bus overturned on the N3highway on the Chatterton Offramp in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 10h30 after receiving reports of a bus overturning.

On scene paramedics found a large bus lying on its left side on a small embankment. The trailer it had been towing was still attached.

A triage area was set up to allow paramedics to tend to the numerous patients found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 42 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.