25 April 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bus Overturns Leaves 42 Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pietermaritzburg — 42 people were left injured this morning when a bus overturned on the N3highway on the Chatterton Offramp in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 10h30 after receiving reports of a bus overturning.

On scene paramedics found a large bus lying on its left side on a small embankment. The trailer it had been towing was still attached.

A triage area was set up to allow paramedics to tend to the numerous patients found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 42 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Former Sasol Coal Miners Claim More Than R80 Million for Coal-Related Illnesses

Twenty-two former underground miners are claiming more than R80 million in damages from Sasol Coal after they contracted… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.