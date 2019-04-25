Malawi: Non-Flood Survivors Taking Advantage of Evacuation Camps in Mj

Mulanje — It has been observed that some of the people living in communities surrounding evacuation camps in Mulanje are taking advantage of flood survivors to receive relief items.

This was revealed during a District Civil Protection Committee meeting that was held on Wednesday to coordinate the cluster systems that were formulated to respond to needs of people living in the evacuation centers.

During the meeting, District Housing Officer, Royce Kavuta who is among the cluster team members said some of the camps have increased in population overnight.

"When we visited one of the camps, which in our records has 33 households, we discovered that the figure has risen to 100 households," she said.

Assistant Disaster and Risk Management Officer, Keith Sayenda in his presentation said it was becoming difficult to graduate households from the camps as some feared they will no longer receive further assistance from government and NGOs.

Sayenda then advised members of the DCPC that households in camps should be encouraged to get back to their homes upon receiving shelter items.

In the meantime, members of the DCPC have agreed to carry out a sensitization campaign and a head count to get a true picture of the number of beneficiaries in the district.