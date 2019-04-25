25 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ulengo Named in Free State Side for SS Challenge

Cape Town — Jamba Ulengo will start on the wing for the Free State XV as they take on the Sharks in the SuperSport Challenge.

The opening match in the South Section will be played as a curtain raiser to the PRO 14 clash between the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein on Saturday at 15:00.

A former Springbok, Ulengo was rumoured to have had a medical at the Kings earlier this month.

Teams

Free State XV

15 Adriaan Carelse, 14 Tapiwa Mafura, 13 Aya Oliphant, 12 Marlou van Niekerk, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Ruben de Haas, 8 Neill Jordaan, 7 Daniel Maartens, 6 Otsile Ranthako, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Keanan Murray, 3 Gunther Janse van Rensburg, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Cameron Dawson.

Substitutes: 16 Quintin Vorster, 17 Janus Venter, 18 Luyolo Dupula, 19 Bertie de Bod, 20 Dian Badenhorst, 21 Lubalo Dubela, 22 Carel-Jan Coetzee/Darron Adonis

Sharks

TBA

South Africa

Former Sasol Coal Miners Claim More Than R80 Million for Coal-Related Illnesses

Twenty-two former underground miners are claiming more than R80 million in damages from Sasol Coal after they contracted…

