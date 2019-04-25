South Africa: Angry Mob Allegedly Burns Two Men to Death After Two Girls Were Found Dead in Bushes

Mpumalanga police have opened murder cases after two men were burnt to death allegedly by an angry community of Mganduzweni near White River on Thursday morning.

This occurred after two girls were found dead in bushes near a stream on Wednesday. They were reportedly found with their hands tied with their clothes and torn pieces of clothes around their necks.

According to provincial spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, when the bodies were found a case of murder was registered. Police have urged the community to work with authorities and report any information they received.

"However, during the early hours of today, news broke that the community went on a rampage and charged on two men whom they set alight," Hlathi said.

Their homes were also burned.

Hlathi said communities taking the law into their own hands have become a countrywide problem. Police are continuously calling upon people to work with authorities instead of taking action themselves.

"Some people are resorting to taking the law into their own hands alleging that the police are not there to assist, meanwhile they do not even call them (the police)," he added.

No arrests have been made and police are monitoring the area, said Hlathi.

Mpumalanga News reported on Wednesday that the children's grandmother said they had left home at around 17:00 on Wednesday to visit a relative on the other side of the village, but they never reached the relative's home.

Source: News24