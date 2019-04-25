South Africa: Port Elizabeth Flying Squad Arrest Suspect With Firearm

press release

Port Elizabeth Flying Squad members arrested a 36-year-old suspect during the early hours of this morning in Kwazakele for possession of a prohibited firearm.

It is alleged that at about 01:45 while members were patrolling they noticed a suspicious VW Polo with 3 occupants in Gege Street. The vehicle was stopped and the males were ordered out of the vehicle. One male attempted to run but was immediately apprehended. A 9mm pistol and magazine were confiscated from his waist and on further searching the suspect, a box of 9mm ammunition (46) was found in his tracksuit pocket. He was arrested and detained for possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. A cellphone was also confiscated.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

'Firearms are commonly used in the commission of trio crimes and other serious and violent crimes. Concerted efforts are made by our members to remove illegal firearms from society,' added Motherwell Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Dawie Rabie.