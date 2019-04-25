South Africa: Municipal Employee Arrested in Port Elizabeth

press release

A 26-year-old municipal worker appeared in the New Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 at about 12:00, members from the Bomb Disposal Unit were in Cresswell Road in Sydenham when they noticed a municipal vehicle stop near a scrap dealership. A person got out carrying two bags and went into the premises. Police followed him and while making enquiries noticed the bag on the floor. The municipal worker hastily left the premises.

On further inspection of the bags, police discovered 60 new water meters in the bag. Further enquiries led police to the municipal office in Kabega Park. The suspect was spotted on the premises. The supervisor identified the water meters as belonging to them. The value of the meters is R35 000.

The employee was arrested and detained. Saveriano Stephens was released on R300 bail and the case is remanded for June 2019. More charges and arrests are expected.