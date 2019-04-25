South Africa: Rape and Abduction Suspect Arrested in Galeshewe

press release

The Northern Cape SAPS Tracking Team assisted the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and pounced on a long wanted rape and abduction suspect. The 39-year-old male was arrested this morning at about 04:45 at his home in Galeshewe.

On 17 January 2019 at about 21:00, the suspect allegedly found the 9-year-old girl in the street close to her house and lured her into the veldt where he repeatedly raped her. The victim reported the incident to her family and was rushed to hospital where she received medical treatment and also underwent extensive surgery. Police followed up on forensic and physical information, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

"The SAPS Provincial Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills commended the members and the community for the excellent work thus far."

The suspect should be appearing in the Galeshewe Magistrates' Court on charges of rape and abduction on Friday, 26 April 2019.

The investigation continues.