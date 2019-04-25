South Africa: Safer Schools Progamme

press release

East London Sector Managers, CPO and East London K9 Unit members were conducting a safer schools programme at Umtiza High School in East London.

While they were conducting a search they received information from one of school children about a suspect who is selling dagga to the school children.

The police immediately followed up on the information and searched the house of the suspect where they recovered 1,1kg dagga. The 29-year-old suspect has been arrested for possession of drugs and he will appear in the East London Magistrates' Court.