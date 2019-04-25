Angola Reiterates Importance of Multilateral Diplomacy

Luanda — Angolan authorities reiterated last Tuesday in New York the importance of multilateral diplomacy for the preservation of international peace and security.

This fact was expressed by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations (UN), Maria de Jesus Ferreira, during her speech at the I High Level Plenary Meeting of the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations in the framework of the commemoration of the International Day of the Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, signed on 24 June.

The diplomat also referred to the standing of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, in his address on the occasion of the New Year greetings ceremony, underlining that "as actors of international relations, the country will continue to defend multilateralism as stabilizing mechanism of all nations, and making more and more just and mutually advantageous cooperation ".

The ambassador also defended the Angolan option to always privilege dialogue and diplomacy to the detriment of muscular positions for sensitive and dangerous subjects that can be considered as irreversible.

She also reiterated support for reforms at the United Nations so that it could create a more balanced and fair organization.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres who was addressing at the opening ceremony stressed the fact that the multilateral agreements signed after the Second World War have saved lives and prevented humanity from triggering a third world-wide conflict.

However, it has also helped the international community to promote economic and social growth and to improve the protection of human rights, as well as to strengthen international law, promote gender equality, protect the environment and reduce the proliferation of chemical and mass destruction weapons and other deadly epidemics.

António Guterres argued that multilateralism and international cooperation are instruments recorded in the UN charter that help to preserve the existing balance and promote the values that underpin the three pillars of the organization, namely Peace and Security, Economic Development and the promotion of Human rights.