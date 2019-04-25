Angola: U.S. Reiterates Commitment to Eradicate Malaria in Angola

Luanda, — The United States ambassador to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, reiterated her country's commitment to ending malaria in Angola.

Official data from the Ministry of Health indicate that in 2018, more than 2.5 million malaria cases were registered, with 3,364 deaths.

In a text published in Thursday edition of the daily Jornal de Angola, Nina Fite says that in 2018, the United States invested an additional USD 22 million to help Angola in its efforts to combat malaria and distributed four million treated mosquito nets to reduce the transmission of the disease.

The objective is to completely eradicate malaria from the face of the earth by 2050 and to continue working with the people and Government of Angola to achieve this goal.

In Angola, malaria is a public health problem and is the leading cause of death, medical consultations and work and school absenteeism, being one of the main causes of perinatal morbidity and mortality, abortion, preterm birth, low birth weight, of anemia in pregnant women and of maternal mortality.

The disease accounts for about 35 percent of the demand for curative care, 20 percent for hospital admissions, 40 percent for perinatal death and 25 percent for maternal mortality.

"Since 2005, the United States has invested USD 300 million in Angola to combat malaria and continues to provide specialists, doctors and scientists to train and assist public health professionals in the country," the ambassador said in the statement.

According to the diplomat, these efforts have reduced malaria mortality by half in sub-Saharan Africa, saving more than seven million lives since 2000.

World Malaria Day, marked on Thursday, was launched in 2007 at a session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Assembly.

This year, the event has as its motto "Zero Malaria begins with me", which recognizes the role that can and should be played to end the disease.