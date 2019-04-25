Angola: Central Bank Wants Greater Financial Inclusion of Citizens

Benguela — The regional delegate of the Central Bank of Angola (BNA), Gonçalo Antunes Rita, defended in Coastal Benguela province the continuous mobilization and awareness of citizens in order to refrain from saving money in their homes, but in banking institutions.

According to Gonçalo Rita, who was speaking at the opening of the program of financial inclusion aimed at street vendors (zungueiras), it is the obligation of the BNA to hold talks in a timely manner to bring banking institutions closer to citizens, since many need clarification and guidance, aiming at a change behavior.

The official added that the financial inclusion is aimed at integrating every citizen into the banking system, so that in the exercise of savings, spending and due surpluses in commercial banks, they have incomes.

However, Banco Sol's micro credit analyst João Ngula said the BNA program aims to show people the risk of saving money at home and the benefits of having it deposited in banks.

For Joao Ngula, financial inclusion can prevent several risks to citizens, such as robberies or fires.

The moment was also marked by the opening of accounts by citizens in the various banks represented in the event.