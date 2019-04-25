Angola: Government Reassures Society On HIV Testing

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) clarified in a statement that no person tested with the Aria reagent in December 2018 left with the false positive result of its services, and reassured citizens in the safety of HIV testing.

According to that ministerial department, this HIV test reagent gave false positive or doubtful results only in two potential blood donors, in the province of Cunene, at the respective date (2018).

The reaction of MINSA follows the interview of the director of the National Institute of Fight Against AIDS, Maria Furtado, who told Jornal de Angola that this was a reagent with poor results, without advancing at the time, the number of people tested.

By the way, MINSA explains that the anomaly was detected in a timely manner and immediately followed the protocol, with said potential donors being retested with another reagent approved by the State, with negative results.

To overcome this problem, according to the Ministry, experts from the area were assembled and a decision was taken to suspend the use of the suspicious test throughout the national territory, through a Circular of the General Health Inspectorate.

It said the rapid tests for Aria's HIV diagnosis were acquired through a contract between a company executing a foreign (unspecified) line of credit and the Government in June 2017.

They were "given for exclusive use in the evaluation of donated blood, and were not intended for the diagnosis of patients, or for pregnant women, or counseling."

"These tests, imported by this company, did not and do not form part of the national HIV testing protocol, approved by the Ministry of Health," the note reads.