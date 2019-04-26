Kenya: Focus Returns to Clubs After Tannahill Thrill

This year's CIC Insurance Group golf series kicks off this weekend with the first leg at the par-72 Ruiru Sports Club course, a popular destination for major corporate golf events.

Coming hot on the heels of last weekend's Haco Industries tournament, this weekend's CIC event brings together a field 220 golfers who besides Ruiru members, include guests and staff of CIC. They will all be battling for success in the various categories.

Ruiru Club captain Peter Mwaura says the condition of the course has improved following the recent rains adding that last weekend's tournament produced very high scores from both members and guests alike and that a similar situation is expected from Saturday.

"This weekend's competition is once again a battle between the low and high handicappers with the course expected to play long depending on if it will rain again before the event tomorrow," said Mwaura.

Among the Ruiru members going for the overall title will be players Ben Omondi, Frank Munyua, Chris Andrea all single figure handicappers who have been on a winning streak in the past weeks.

Last weekend, Ciira Kiiyukia fired 40 points to take the men's title just a point adrift from overall winner Sophie Njuguna.

Other players who featured in the prize list included Ben Kanyi and Daniel Kamau who both fired 39 points to finish second and third in the men's section and they will certainly be among the players to watch again this weekend.

In the ladies section, Margaret Kamau has also been in great form lately as was evident during the Haco Industries golf event where she produced a fine round of 40 points to claim the ladies prize.

Leading the hunt for the staff prize will be the managing director CIC General Elijah Wachira, who will be challenged by among others, Group General Manager Joseph Kamiri and George Wafula who is the Group Chief Financial Officer as the company uses the event to showcase its various products to golfers.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, which was the venue last weekend for the annual Tannahill Shield, a big field of 240 players has been drawn up for the Kenya Defence Forces Golf Association (KDFGA) Patron's Prize this weekend.

The field besides Royal members and KDFGA members also includes a number of guests from various clubs in the country.

Vying for the top prize among the club members, will be some of the juniors who participated in the Tannahill Shield - Wambugu Ikinu, Njogu Kungu, Korby Gatiramu and Victor Maiyo who will be teeing off in that order in what appears to be a battle between the juniors and the seniors once again.

From the seniors line-up will be Kevin Juma, Joseah Kogo, Robert Nyanchoga, and Stanley Kirui all of whom were also in the Tannahill Shield for Royal and Western.

Leading the hunt for the KDFGA members will be the patron himself Major General George Owinoh, while others also eyeing the KDF prize will be Colonel Joseph Muracia and retired major General Peter Waweru of Karen.

Leading the guests will be Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Lucas Maranga from Limuru while others will be Kenya Amateur Matchplay champion Daniel Nduva of Nyali and Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti of Muthaiga.

At Kiambu Golf Club, the Ladies Open Invitation takes centre-stage as over 100 ladies drawn from various clubs in the country compete in the morning with the men set to tee off in the afternoon.