Tanzania: Have We Seen the Last of Diamond-Zari Drama?

There were days when Zari and Diamond were the most powerful couple or there about, in East Africa as they dominated news and filled tabloid pages across the region.

This relationship put Zari on the same pedestal as socialite Wema Sepetu, who had twice been Diamond's sweetheart.

They had come from two different worlds, brought together by some work of destiny when they met up on that South African airways flight to Dar es Salaam.

This marked the beginning of what was to be a rollercoaster relationship where the fans had a front row seat to all the action.

The power couple dictated the terms as their adoring fan-base on different social media platforms reached millions.

Thousands would line-up just to have a glimpse of them together, and at some point even paid tens of thousands of shillings just to be in their company at the All White Party at Mlimani City Hall in 2015.

This was at the peak of it all, theirs was a match made in heaven - they had the Midas touch and everything they touched turned into gold.

But as the adage goes, even the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. Little did their legion of fans know that the foundations of the perfect celebrity couple and family was cracking, it was a house of cards!

And it all began with Diamond's confession on live radio that while he was in a relationship with Zari he had fathered a child with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

Zari was riled for it was betrayal. Although temporary measures were taken to address the situation including a gateway to the Spice Islands, it was a rift that never healed and the cracks were visible.

The end was imminent!

There was a thaw in relations but it was never made public and when all seemed well the black rose cropped up on Valentine's Day, 2018.

The dying embers of the rift were never completely extinguished and even the social media facades of co-parenting would come to surface just another show!

This week again Diamond Platnumz and Zari became the talk of town, first was the release of a new song one whose copyright has been contested, then came Zari's revelation of her new man.

There is a whiff of bad air going on around this once upon a time power couple.

Just as Diamond Platnumz found warmth in Tanasha Dona somewhere in Nairobi, Zari has found happiness in the hands of a mysterious young man.

This week Bongo musician Diamond Platnumz ignited an online feud with ex-partner Zari Hassan after he claimed she was a cheater, just like him, which was one of reasons for their split.

As it turned out Diamond was a man on romantic vendetta seeking to heal the wounds and the only way to do it was to open a can of worms

In an interview with Wasafi TV, Diamond claimed Zari cheated on him with Nigerian superstar Peter of the former P-Square duo as well as her gym instructor.

Diamond added that the mother of his two children would bring the two men to their home on alternative dates and shamelessly bed them.

He was left with very few options and he only did what he does best, to cheat in revenge, leading to their separation.

The result was another child who incidentally also got into bad terms with the sensational singer a few months after the child was born leading to a court case.

" Zari is someone I respect because she is the mother of my children. But there is something that she did that was really bad, she was dating with Peter of P-Square and that was long before even the first child came into the picture," said Diamond

He added: There was a day when I found a certain message on her phone on closer look it was Peter and at about that time she was also dating her trainer whom she used to come with even to my house.

According to Diamond don't let what you see on social media fool you, Zari has built a brick wall between him and his children Nylan and daughter Tiffah.

"The posts on social media are quite the opposite of the reality on the ground; she didn't take the break up so lightly."

The singer says that he has been sending Zari monthly upkeep of $2,000 (Sh4,600,000) save for the last three months or so when he stopped after things got a little bit frosty.

His revelations got Zari off balance forcing her to launch barrage of attacks on him, branding him a filthy liar and a deadbeat dad.

Taking on Instagram she wrote: "Now what were the knees all the way to South Africa for? All the confessions on radio, what was it for, are you becoming a comedian. Don't defame me bro, it ended a long time ago, just accept it. Respect me; I am taking care of your kids and very well."

In another post Zari denied ever cheating on him; "Never believe a man who once too many times denied His own blood, I mean His Own. What other truth can come out of his mouth? I will sacrifice my kid's soul if I ever cheated on you. Own your mistakes and use them to grow and change into a better man. You can still reform."

The attacks continued into the day when Zari later labeled the singer and his new found love as idiots who were feeding on lies.

Whatever the future holds, there will be plenty of fence mending for this former coupe to survive this tropical storm.

Many have wondered why these confessions are coming now, was Diamond becoming a bad loser or it was just a matter of time?