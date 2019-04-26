Rwanda: Patriots Eye Victory Over Lowly UGB in Basketball League

Henry Mwinuka has said that his Patriots side is confident they will snatch victory when they face United Generation for Basketball (UGB) in the Bank of Kigali Basketball National League Friday night, starting at 6pm, at Amahoro Stadium.

The two-time champions are on quest to maintain their top spot after leapfrogging Rwanda Energy Group (REG) last weekend. However, the latter have played one game less.

Patriots beat lowly UGB 97-61 in the first-leg, and another victory over the youthful looks certain with Mwinuka 's men seeking to challenge REG for a second consecutive league title, and their third in four years.

"I have spoken with my players, and urged them not to underrate UGB. We can't underrate anyone at this juncture," said the Tanzania-born tactician who joined Patriots in December 2015.

In another league fixture, IPRC-Kigali take on APR at 8pm, also at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Patriots lead the table standings with 24 points, one better than second-placed REG.

Friday

UGBVsPatriots 18:00

APRVsIPRC-Kigali 20:00