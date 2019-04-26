Rwanda: AS Kigali, SC Kiyovu Go Head-to-Head in Kigali Derby

Former champions SC Kiyovu will be looking to boost their quest for a top-four finish when they take on AS Kigali in the Azam Rwanda Premier League on Friday.

The much-awaited clash, also dubbed the Kigali Derby, gets underway at 3:30pm, at Kigali Stadium.

SC Kiyovu go into match well-knowing that a defeat would see them drop out of the top four, should fifth-placed Police beat Mukura at Huye Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash between the two Nyamirambo-based neighbours, Kiyovu are fourth with 38 points after 23 matches, while AS Kigali are seventh-placed with 30 points

"I have an injury-free squad and the mood is high in the camp. AS Kigali should expect a strong contest from my boys because we need the three points to boost our chances for a top-four finish," said SC Kiyovu coach Alain Kirasa.

The Green Baggies also look to bounce back to their winning ways after faltering to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of strugglers Gicumbi FC last Sunday. Kirasa's men have played outstandingly their home fixtures this season, but struggled to pick points away from home.

He added, "We still have games to play, which we have to win if we are to beat our target."

On the other hand, it will be AS Kigali's first match since firing former head coach Djuma Masudi on Wednesday, and interim coach Jean de Dieu Mateso is eager to impress in his first game in charge.

"We are ready, and all the players are fit. It is every coach's wish to win their first match, so that's also what I will be fighting for on Friday," Mateso told Times Sport on Thursday.

APR, who face Bugesera on Saturday, lead the table with 54 points, three ahead of second-placed Rayon who will be up against AS Muhanga on Sunday. Peace Cup holders Mukura are third with 48 points.

Friday

AS Kigali Vs SC Kiyovu 15:30

Kirehe VsGicumbi 15:30