Tanzania - Nanyumbu Residents Advised to Stay Indoors As Cyclone Kenneth Approaches

Photo: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory image

On April 25, 2019, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth just before landfall near the border of Mozambique and Tanzania. Around the time of the image, the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center estimated sustained winds of 120 knots (220km/h).

Dar es Salaam — Nanyumbu District Commissioner Moses Machali has urged residents to stay indoors and not wander around when cyclone Kenneth hits the District on Friday.

Mr Machali also advised residents not to panic and that the District Defence and Security committee has established a communication system to help the people get correct information on what was happening in their areas.

Mr Machali told The Citizen in a telephone interview on Thursday, April 25 that awareness campaigns on intervention measures and steps to take to minimize the cyclone impact, particularly on human life started well in advance.

He said up until now health workers in dispensaries, health centres and hospitals were still working to provide services to those who will be in need.

"Also all security forces such as police and army are working as usual and we have worked on establishing a communication system to keep us up to date on what is happening around".