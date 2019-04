Photo: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory image

On April 25, 2019, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth just before landfall near the border of Mozambique and Tanzania. Around the time of the image, the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center estimated sustained winds of 120 knots (220km/h).

Zanzibar — The Zanzibar Maritime Authority (ZMA) has from Thursday noon suspended marine transport activities to and from Zanzibar following as cyclone Kenneth approaches Tanzania's coastline.

ZMA deputy Director Ramadhan Hussein says the Authority has been forced to suspend marine travels until further notice to minimize any loss of life and property that might happen.

He has also urged fishermen to suspend their activities until the cyclone has passes.