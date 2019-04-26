Kenya: Tears of Joy as Chebet Scoops March Award

Nairobi — World Under-20 Cross Country champion Beatrice Chebet was on Thursday named as the StarTimes Sports Personality for the Month of March in a ceremony that saw the U20 World 5000m title holder shed tears of joy at his training camp in Londiani, Kericho County.

Chebet was in superb form as she clinched the Under-20 World Cross Country title (6km) in Aarhus, Denmark on the 30th of March in one of the closest finishes in recent history.

Chebet won the crown by the thickness of the vest edging out Ethiopian pair Alemitu Tariku and Tsigie Gebreselama.

To win the coveted award, Chebet edged out World Cross Senior women's champion Hellen Obiri, Simon Ngige who was the top ranked Kenyan golfer at the 2019 magical Kenya Open Championship at Karen Country Club.

Others in the contest were boxer Fatuma Zarika who defended her WBC Super Bantamweight title in Nairobi after beating Zambian Catherine Phiri and Sharon Kiprono of Kenya Pipeline who was voted best attacker at the Africa Club Championship in Egypt.

Chebet was delighted with the award and has now set her sights on the World Championships in Doha, Qatar later in September.

"I'm Happy to win the award. Winning the Junior title in Denmark was not easy, I thank God for the victory it was a tough event," said joyful Chebet.

Following her victory Chebet took Home a 42-inch StarTimes digital TV and Sh100,000 Prize Money and became the 21st winner of the award since its inception in 2017.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR, Japheth Akhulia said;

"Chebet is an inspiration to many, especially girls who are eager to compete at the highest level. As a brand, StarTimes will endeavor to encourage our sports men and women through these awards as a way of recognizing their dedicated efforts in the industry."

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Organizing Secretary, Wanjiku Mwenda, said the association is proud to give non-football sports men and women a platform to be recognized.

"We are happy that these awards are already inspiring athletes to work hard to prosper at the world stage," Wanjiku noted.

Chebet now Joins a glittering list of top sportsmen and women to have won the award, among them Zarika, Eliud Kipchoge, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Hellen Obiri, Chess Player Sasha Mongeli, Swimmer Maria Brunhelner,Rally Driver Manvir Baryan, Beatrice Chepkoech and boxer Judy Waguthi.