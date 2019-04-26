Kenya: Mount Kenya Dish Out Walk-Over to Gor

Nairobi — In a new low for the Kenyan Premier League, bottom side Mount Kenya United have dished out a walkover to champions Gor Mahia after they failed to turn up for their league match at the Kenyatta Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Mount Kenya players refused to board the bus to Machakos from their pick up point at the City Stadium in Nairobi, citing unpaid dues amounting to five months.

"All the management has been telling us was tomorrow, tomorrow... This tomorrow never reaches. The players have simply had enough and decided they will not go for the match today. It is very difficult to motivate them to even turn up for training," a source at the club told Capital Sports.

Gor players were already on the pitch by 2pm Thursday and waited in vain for their opponents of the day to arrive. They went into the pitch and had a small session with the match called off after 15 minutes of waiting.

By 3pm, the players were still at the City Stadium staging a sit in as they waited for club officials to hear their pleas.

Efforts to reach owner Francis Mureithi or chairman Bernard Mosomi were futile as calls did not go through.

With the walkover, according to Kenyan premier League rules, the broke Mount Kenya now stare at a Sh1mn fine for failing to honor a match while more sanctions might follow. Gor will be awarded the three points.

The club's future looked bleak after former owners and sponsors Nakumatt Holdings folded most of their establishments due to a severe cash crunch, but they had a slight wind of hope last season when politician cum businessman Francis Mureithi took over.

What looked like a beautiful marriage that ended in a change of name quickly evaporated like the morning due with the club failing to pay its players' salaries and allowances.

They merely survived relegation last season but this time, with a return of eight losses in nine matches, their fate looks all but sealed.