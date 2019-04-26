Kenya: Beatrice Chebet Wins Startimes Accolade

World Junior Cross Country Champion Beatrice Chebet has set her sights on a good outing during the World Championships in Athletics set for Doha, Qatar later in September

Chebet was in superb form as she clinched the Junior Cross Country diadem in Aarhus, Denmark in one of the closest finishes in recent history last month.

She won the crown by the thickness of the vest edging Out Ethiopian pair of Alemitu Tariku and Tsigie Gebreselama.

Her exploits saw her crowned the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month winner for the month of March 2019 on Thursday.

She edged out World Cross senior women's champion Helen Obiri, Simon Ngige, who was the top ranked Kenyan golfer at the Kenya Open Championship at Karen Golf and Country Club, and Sharon Kiprono of Kenya Pipeline, who was voted best attacker at the Africa Club Championship in Egypt in March.

"I'm happy to win the award. Winning the junior title in Denmark was not easy and I thank God for the victory because it was a tough event," said Chebet on Thursday at the award ceremony in Kericho.

Chebet took home a 42-inch StarTimes Digital TV and Sh100,000 prize money. She becomes the 21st winner of the award since its inception in 2017.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR, Japheth Akhulia said, "Chebet is an inspiration to many, especially girls who are eager to compete at the highest level. As a brand, StarTimes will endeavour to encourage our sports men and women through these awards as a way of recognizing their dedicated efforts in the industry."

Chebet joins a glittering list of top sportsmen and women to have won the award, among them Fatuma Zarika, Eliud Kipchoge, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Hellen Obiri, Chess Player Sasha Mongeli, Swimmer Maria Brunhelner,Rally driver Manvir Baryan, Beatrice Chepkoech and boxer Judy Waguthi.