Kenya: Mt Kenya United Players Boycott League Match

Mount Kenya United players have refused to honour Thursday afternoon's league assignment against Gor Mahia in the climax of a pay dispute with the management.

These two teams were scheduled to face off at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos from 3pm in a round of 24 SportPesa Premier League clash, but the basement side's contingent instead walked to City Stadium in Nairobi and staged a sit-in.

Coach Melis Medo confirmed this stance.

"I have tried to convince the players to honour this match but they have refused. They are way within their rights not to play so there is nothing I can do," explained the coach.

"I have also not been paid for a while. I could be kicked out of my house tomorrow (today) over rent arrears and my electricity people say they will disconnect supply this (last) evening over the same issue."

He added: "I think football in Kenya is all about politics and no tangible action. There is no problem in having five logos on the jerseys for example but are the concerned people doing enough to bring in more sponsors?"

One Mt Kenya player Nation Sport spoke to off the record at 2:50pm - about 10 minutes to the match's intended kick off time - explained the playing squad had not been paid for the past seven months. He also requested this writer to buy him 'lunch'.

"I have been locked out of the house and haven't eaten since yesterday. I am not in the right frame of mind to play the game and might even collapse on the pitch," he said.

Currently, bottom of the 18-team league standings with 15-points from 24 matches and staring at relegation to the second tier National Super League, Mount Kenya United, formerly referred to as Nakumatt, is owned by a clique of Central Kenya aligned politicians.

This walkover implies Gor Mahia will be awarded three points and three goals by the league organisers.