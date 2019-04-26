Namibia: Veteran Journalist Mvula Ya Nangolo Dies

VETERAN journalist and poet Mvula ya Nangolo has died. He was 75.

Ya Nangolo died during the early hours of this morning at his home in Tauben Glen location in Windhoek.

His son Iyaalo ya Nangolo told The Namibian that his father died at 03h00 from complications brought on by a stroke he had last year in August.

Ya Nangolo is one of Namibia's first black journalists, a published poet and served as a special advisor to the ministry of information and communication technology. He was the first editor of Swapo-owned publication Namibia Today.

Born in Oniimwandi in Oshana region on 9 August 1943, Ya Nangolo grew up in Lüderitz as well as Windhoek. He later joined Swapo at the age of 18 before moving to Germany on a journalism scholarship where he discovered his love for writing and poetry.

He has written numerous books, including poetry and has produced a documentary titled 'Kassinga, an story untold'.