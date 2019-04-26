Angola: Agriculture Ministry Has 750,000 Euros to Tackle Drought in Cunene

Ondjiva — At least 750,000 have been made available for the construction of 15 water wells, vaccines and medicines acquisition for bovine cattle to tackle the drought that has devastated the southern Cunene Province, the minister of Agriculture and Forests, Marcos Nhunga, said on Wednesday.

Apart from the said figure, the amount made available by the European Union will enable the rehabilitation of 15 zoo-sanitary structures used for the treatment of animals, said the official.

However, the minister underscored that other actions have also been undertaken, such as technical assistance through the veterinarian services and feeding of the animals.

At least19,000 heads of cattle have died as a result of the drought ,which has affected 702,149 animals.