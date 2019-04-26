Mozambique: Frelimo Seeks to Maintain Majority and Consolidate Power in Mozambique

analysis

On 15 October 2019, Mozambique will hold its fifth presidential and parliamentary elections. The contest will mainly be between the ruling Frelimo led by current president, Filipe Nyusi, Renamo as the main opposition party led by recently elected Ossufo Momade and, to a lesser extent, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) which split from Renamo 10 years ago and has been contesting elections only since 2009, led by Daviz Simango.

Frelimo and Renamo have been engaged in on and off peace talks since the resurgence of violence in Mozambique in 2013 when the latter staged armed attacks against the government in Sofala and Inhambane Provinces, where it enjoys a strong political base. Most recently, both parties have recommenced the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of Renamo armed groups into the state in a bid to find lasting peace to ensure stability ahead of and beyond the 2019 election on 15 October.

There is another urgent security threat playing out in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado Province, where a group of so-called Islamist militants have been mounting violent attacks in rural villages and towns, killing an estimated 200 and displacing more than 10,000 people. To date, the government has failed to deal with the...