South Africa: Celebrating the Lives of Bram Fischer, Klaas De Jonge and David Webster... and the Spirit of Non-Racialism

analysis

Over the next few days, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will be hosting three signature events celebrating the lives of Bram Fischer, Klaas de Jonge and Dr David Webster. In particular, the foundation will celebrate its contribution to a non-racial, non-sexist society, principles which are too easily forgotten by some in the ruling party today.

It is not coincidental that a series of commemorative events planned by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation should come in the wake of remarks made by the Secretary-General of the ANC, Ace Magashule, and Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko. Magashule said that voters should not vote for an umlungu (a white person) and Mazibuko made disparaging remarks regarding the employment of whites and Indians in senior managerial positions in government.

The undertones of such comments - which may not be overtly racist - belie the non-racial character and historical traditions of the ANC and the broader liberation movement.

Kathrada, from an early age until his death two years ago, characterised his life's contribution to the liberation movement as a struggle against racism and for a non-racial, democratic and non-sexist South Africa. Advocating, propagating and promoting the vision of a non-racial society free...