Somalia Arrests Al-Shabab Member in Mogadishu

Somali security forces confirmed on Thursday the arrest of a senior al-Shabab fighter during a sting operation carried out in Mogadishu.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said the suspect who is a member of Amniyat, al-Shabab's intelligence wing, was rounded up during the security operation on Wednesday night in Elasha area, west of Mogadishu.

"The suspect is being investigated over acts of terrorism," said NISA.

The arrest came as both Somalia and African Union Mission in Somali (AMISOM) forces have intensified their onslaught against the extremist group across the Horn of Africa nation.

The intensified tactical operations on the frontline have been buoyed by the return to normalcy in some liberated areas, especially in southern Somalia.

The allied forces ousted al-Shabab from the capital Mogadishu in August 2011, but the terror group is still in control of certain areas in southern Somalia and capable of conducting attacks.