Eritrea: World Malaria Day Observed in Serejaka

Asmara — World Malaria Day observed in the Central region in Serejaka today, 25 April under the theme "Zero malaria starts with me" to raise awareness for the treatment and prevention of the disease.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Meles Gebreyesus, head of Malaria Prevention branch in the Ministry of Health pointing out that the Central region has been considered as Malaria-endemic region since 1998 and said that thanks to the effort conducted since the prevalence of the diseases has decreased to 0.4%.

Indicating that 35 countries including Eritrea are working to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on ending malaria, Mr. Meles called on stakeholders to reinforce effort to achieve the desired goal. Further pointing out that in addition to health problems, malaria causes major economic damage, Mr. Meles indicated that Eritrea is steadfastly working to eliminate malaria and called on everyone to play due part in the effort by following every advice given by the Ministry of Health.

Underlining the economic and health challenges malaria causes, Mr. Kiflemariam Gebremeskel, administrator of Serejaka sub zone on his part indicated that by charting out big programs the Ministry of Health is working to end malaria for good.

According to WHO, in 2013 over 198 million people were infected with malaria worldwide and that 584 thousand of them died of which 78% were children. WHO also indicated that 90% of the deaths occurred in sub Saharan countries.