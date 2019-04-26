Somalia: Intervention By MPs, Clan Elders Averts Deadly Clash in Lower Shabelle

An intervention by legislators and clan elders has averted a deadly land feud in lower Shabelle region.

the intervention by the leaders saw the signing, on Wednesday night, of a peace accord to end the deadly strife which so far has claimed at least 12 lives in Wanla-weyen district.

According to MP Dahir Amin Jesow who lead the talks, Wednesday marked the end of what has been a deadly clan rivalry, adding that many lives had been lost in the past two months.

He said that it took a lot of efforts, amid resistance to convene the talks, but was optimistic that the pact would hold.

The peace deal took place inside the heavily guarded US-run camp under the US Africa Command and was partly facilitated by the Somalia Special Forces.

Mr Jesow said "it is unfortunate that the warring members are of the same clan of Galjecel. We should instead join hands to fight Al-Shabab instead of internal squabbles.

The terror group has been a menace in the region, attacking families and extorting exorbitant fees from them.

Senator Naima Ibrahim thanked the two parties for the truce, arguing that the two groups should now work together in combating the effects of the drought and conflict in the region.

A clan elder, Abdirahaman Ugas Abdullahi who was also in attendance said he was looking forward to the total end of the conflict in the region. He urged the two parties to maintain the pact they signed.

The area District Deputy Commissioner Nur Badiyow said that he would ensure that the deal is implemented fully, adding that the authorities would now shift focus on other urgent needs since the warring sides had reached a truce.