25 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al Kindi Yusuf Calls for Speeding Up Sudan's Accession to WTO

Khartoum — Economist, Professor Al Kindi Yusuf has called for accelerating Sudan's accession to World Trade Organization ( WTO) in the light of the global economic transformations and mobility.

Al-kindi said in a press statement to SUNA that the world is now moving through economic integration between countries, which means applying comparative advantage in producing goods and services.

He pointed out that every country has a comparative advantage in producing a certain good or service, and that Sudan is producing the finest types of Arabic gum, regionally and internationally, which increase its chances to join the WTO.

Professor Al Kindi touched on the advantages and benefits Sudan could gain from joining the international organization, including access to financial, logistical and technical support. sn/ab

