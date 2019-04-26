South Africa: Full Extent of KZN Storm Damage Still Unknown As Death Toll Rises

The death toll from the flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal has officially risen to 67, with rescue teams still active in the province. The province's Co-operative Governance Department held a media briefing on Thursday 25 April to provide an update on the extent of the damage caused.

"The eThekwini municipality has once again been in the eye of the recent storm, recording the highest death toll," said Nomusa Dube-Ncube, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA).

"The president, as well as the premier, have indicated that we are in a time of mourning."

KwaZulu-Natal MEC Cooperative Governance Department Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede provided an update on the KZN floods at Coastlands Hotel, Durban on 25 April 2019. Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim.

The heavy rainfall and subsequent flash floods throughout KZN on Monday 22 April has claimed the lives of 67 people, Dube-Ncube said at a media briefing on Thursday 25 April at Coastlands Hotel, Durban.

The KZN toll tallies only deaths verified by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and does not include the seven people who died in floods in the Eastern Cape.

The storm, coupled with a collapsed church and road accidents over...