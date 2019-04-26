Kenya: Western Stima Coach Paul Ogai Resigns

When Western Stima coach Paul Ogai was named December Fidelity Insurance Coach of the month, the youthful tactician stated it was his first ever title and was looking to bag more with the club in future.

But, that ambition is now an elusive dream after he parted ways with the team on Thursday.

The former Palos and Kisumu All Stars tactician said he resigned from the club due to a series of poor performance.

The power men last tasted a league victory on February 17, when they edge Mount Kenya United 2-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Since then, out of the 12 games that they have taken part in, they have drawn seven and lost five.

"Yes I have resigned from the club. Sometimes you work very hard to achieve good results, but it does not happen. I felt bad about this and decided to leave the club, "said Ogai to Nation Sport on phone.

Stima's chairman Laban Jobita confirmed Ogai's resignation and said that his place has been taken by former Sony Sugar's tactician Salim Babu on interim basis.

"Yes he resigned. We are still looking for a coach to replace him but in the meantime, the club has appointed Salim Babu to be in charge," said Jobita, adding that many coaches have since applied for the job.

Ogai joined Stima mid-last year from Kisumu All-Stars, where he was an assistant coach.

He affirmed his authority in coaching career when he won the 2018 National Super League silverware which earned the club a return to SPL.

His early days in charge of the club were bright, recording three wins and a draw, which saw him scoop the December coach of the month. He received a trophy and Sh 75,000 for the achievement.

The club's performance since then has been skidding, which saw Ogai at one time threaten to do away with his attackers, whom he blamed for not scoring.

He neither denied nor accepted that his resignation was occasioned by the alleged infightings at the club. He revealed that he had planned to resign in mid-March, when they lost 2-0 to Chemelil.

Coach Ogai said all the players cooperated with him save for two, whom he declined to mention. There have been claims that senior players and some club officials have been sabotaging him.

"They (players) have been cooperative and gave their 100 per cent expect some two. I thank them for allowing me to work with them, "he said.

The Kenya Power and Lightning Company sponsored team are now ranked 14th on the 18-teams league.

Interestingly, Babu'S first assignment at the club will come against his former side Sony Sugar on Saturday at Moi stadium.