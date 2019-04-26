25 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Is It Wise to Commence Security Sector Reform Without Security Sector Policy?

QUESTION OF THE DAY

News reaching the media confirms that redeployment of security sector personnel from the Gambia Armed Forces to other state security services has commenced and we are not aware that any security sector policy is being implemented after adoption. It is reported that 95 security personnel from the Gambia Armed Forces are being redeployed to other security services; 86 of them to the police force.

Redeployment is not an ordinary affair. Hence careful monitoring of the process is needed to avoid missteps and mishaps.

