Nigeria: World Malaria Day - Total Offers Free Medicare, Mosquito Nets

As the world marks Malaria Day, Total has offered free medical treatment to children and distributed free mosquito treated nets to residents of Kutunku in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Speaking at the event, yesterday, the Executive General Manager of Total, Bunmi Popola Mordi, said the company and partners decided to offer free medicare to children to commemorate World Malaria Day.

She said they learnt that malaria was prevalent in Kutunku community, which prompted the company to collaborate with the National Malaria Elimination Programme under the Ministry of Health to carry out the outreach.

She urged the people to ensure they kept their environments clean, saying untidy environment contributes to cases of malaria infection.

According to her, the gesture was part of the company's corporate social responsibility, which she described as one of the major pillars of the company.

Also speaking, the village head of Kutunku community, Mohammed Sani, commended Total companies in Nigeria for collaborating with the Ministry of Health to carry out free treatment of malaria to underaged children in the area.

He said the intervention of the company has saved the lives of their children and brought big relief to poor parents in the community.

The traditional ruler assured that he will set up a committee that will ensure that they monitored the monthly environmental sanitation in the community.

City News report that staff of the company also embarked on evacuation of refuse and clearing of gutters in some streets in the community.