Kenya: Allstars Eye KPL - Shabana, Black Stars Fined

"It's an attainable feat," were the words of Kisumu All Stars coach Francis Oduor after his club went top of the 20-team National Super League (NSL) standings after their closest-challengers Wazito were docked points for fielding an ineligible player in their 4-0 defeat last Sunday at Moi stadium, Kisumu.

Midfielder Teddy Osok was to miss the match on suspension for accumulation of five yellow cards, but the Nairobi-based side went ahead and handed the player a start in the 4-0 win leading to AllStars' successful protest.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leagues and competitions committee in its sitting on Wednesday at Goal Project, Kasarani deliberated and decided that Wazito forfeit the match on a three points, 2-0 score basis.

"That the player, Teddy Osok, license number FKF00352 is suspended for the next league match, NSL Match no. 282 against Coast Stima FC slated for tomorrow," read part of the ruling signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi and in Nation Sport's possession.

As a result, Kisumu went top on 57 points similar to Wazito who have an inferior goal difference after 28 rounds.

Ushuru and Nairobi Stima are third and fourth on 56 and 55 points respectively.

"It's a great feeling and a moral booster to the boys," said All Stars coach Oduor fondly known as Killer.

"We shall continue working hard in order to win the championship and gain promotion to the top league. It's indeed achievable although there's stiff competition between the top five teams," added the former Kenyan international defender, whilst thanking Kisumu County to their aid this season.

Wazito, who enjoy a hefty financial backing from Swedish Ricardo Badoer, on the other hand gained three points from Shabana whose fans caused an abandonment in their league encounter on April 7 at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Shabana fans disrupted the match after Wazito equalised in the 96th minute with the tie being eventually called off. For this, the Kisii-based side were fined Sh20, 000 by FKF for unsporting behaviour.

A similar fine of Sh20,000 was imposed on Kibera Black Stars for causing mayhem in the March 27 tie against Wazito at Camp Toyoyo grounds. Both Black Stars and Shabana should pay FKF within 14 days from the date of the ruling (April 24, 2019).

Meanwhile, City Stars coach John Amboko, players Ronny Kagunzi and Austine Ochieng have been handed a 90-day suspension for violent conduct on match officials during their 1-1 draw away to Kenya Police on April 17.

Police have been awarded the match on a 2-0, three goals basis hence moving fifth on the log with 54 points.