Malawi: Inadequate Funding Undermining Voter and Civic Education in Nsanje

Nsanje — Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has expressed concern over inadequate funding for civic and voter education, saying the situation could have a negative impact on the outcome of the May 21 tripartite elections.

CCJP Chikwawa Diocesan Secretary, Louis Nsiyadungu raised the concern on Tuesday in Nsanje during a Multiparty Liaison Committee meeting organised with funding from International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES).

Nsiyadungu disclosed that this year's election have a lot of challenges ranging from low funding for civic education and mobilization for people to vote in the general election.

He said most of the organizations accredited to conduct civic and voter education have hardly secured funding for the exercise.

This has disabled the organisations from reaching some people with the right information and messages on how best to cast their ballot.

Nsiyadungu said lack of civic education may lead to voter apathy but also to the increase in null and void votes in the process.

"Most of the accredited organizations to do voter civic education have not secured funding for their activities. This implies that the electorate will not be reached with various electoral information and messages," he said.

"This will compromise the efforts of ensuring that the May 21 elections are conducted in a free and fair manner," he said.

"Let me appeal to donors to come to our rescue so that civic and voter education can be conducted within the remaining days," he appealed.

On political violence, Nsiyadungu said CCJP would not hesitate to name and shame any candidate who would propagate hate speeches, intimidation and any other form of conflicts in the country to ensure peaceful elections.

"As we are drawing closer to May 21 tripartite elections, tensions have resurfaced among political parties, candidates and supporters. CCJP will not tolerate such malpractices to happen in attempting to disrupt the electoral processes," he warned.

During the meeting, district governors from various political parties agreed that there is high tension on the political ground in the district, which they said needs to be addressed if peaceful, free and fair elections are to be achieved.

"Let's accept that there's tension in the district which needs to be looked into to achieve peaceful elections.

"People should understand that we are all one and there is always one winner in a race. Therefore, we need to tread carefully," said Democratic Progressive Party Governor for Nsanje, Harold Moses.