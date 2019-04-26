Malawi: CDF to Empower Communities Around Tea Estates

Mulanje — Mulanje District Labour Officer, Edward Shafi has commended Care Malawi for its decision to establish Community Development Forums (CDFs) in tea plantations, saying they will help combat some challenges the workers and communities are facing.

Shafi said Tuesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana).

He said a lot of estate workers face economic and social challenges that could easily be addressed through the platform.

"Many estate workers here in Mulanje are struggling with debts, there is also increase in gender-based violence and lack of women empowerment in communities around plantations, as such, they are overly dependent.

"With the introduction of CDF however, communities will be provided with a platform where they will discuss development issues affecting their lives while participating in decision-making," said Shafi.

He added that the establishment of CDFs will give a voice to growers and estate workers as it will bring them together with their employers.

"Through this forum, community members, estate workers and their employers will be able to sit together and discuss issues affecting their livelihoods," he said.

Care Malawi is implementing a three-year CDF project in Mulanje District to empower communities in tea-growing areas who totally depend on wages from tea estates fortheir livelihood.

The project also aims at creating a forum for women's economic empowerment, improved livelihood and nutrition security.

In Mulanje, the project is targeting about 2,500 tea workers and 1,000 smallholder farmers across two estates in four traditional authorities including Mabuka, Mthiramanja, Njema and Chikumbu.