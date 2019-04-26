Malawi: 'Cycle for Life' Event for Children At KCH

Blantyre — Zikomo Foundation in collaboration with Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) has organized a Cycle for Life event to raise funds towards the purchase of nutrition supplements and food items for Children's ward.

KCH Pediatric Department including Pediatric Cancer Ward will be the beneficiaries of the funds raised.

Executive Director for Zikomo Foundation, a partner for KCH Pediatric Nutrition Ward, James Phiri said the journey which Kenneth Chikazunga Banda, a national professional cyclist has volunteered to cycle would start from Blantyre on April 25,2019 and arrive at Gate way Mall in Lilongwe on April 27,2019 at 11:00 am.

KCH Global Hematology Oncology Pediatric Excellence Programme Manager, Mphatso Magwaya, said 80 per cent of children with Cancer and blood disorders show up at their first appointment with severe malnutrition and requires nutritional supplements right away.

"Children with Cancer and blood disorders are put on treatment therapies which are very strong and need nutritious meals to help them cope up with medication.

"Most patients come from poor families which cannot afford healthy meals. The children need milk, sugar, fortified cereals and high protein diet," he pointed out.

Magwaya explained that, "KCH being a major referral hospital has feeder hospitals and caters for all referrals in Central and Northern region, the same applies to children with cancer and blood disorders as such the hospital attends to many children."

He pleaded with well-wishers to support this noble course by giving a donation in cash or kind to the hospital to help improve quality of life for children with chronic conditions.

Magwaya said those interested to join the cycle would participate for free.