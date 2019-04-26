25 April 2019

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Africa: President Faure Sends Message of Condolence to South Africa

President Faure extends his condolences to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa upon hearing of the tragic news of floods and mudslides in the city of Durban and the lower Kwazulu Natal province. This has resulted in the unfortunate loss of numerous lives with many others injured and causing disastrous damages that have forced many to vacate their homes.

"There are no words that can offer comfort to the deep pain your people are experiencing following this heart breaking disaster" says President Faure.

In his message, President Faure extended sympathy on behalf of the government and people of Seychelles. He added "We pray each and everyone affected by this unprecedented tragedy, courage and strength during this difficult period and that they remain safe as the severe weather warning continues to persist".

President Faure further reiterated that Seychelles and South Africa have shared a strong bilateral friendship which will be further cemented through continued solidarity and collaboration

